Juwan Gary scores 20 to help Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Brice Williams scored all his 14 points in the second half and Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70. Keisei Tominaga, who, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Nebraska, made two foul shots to put the Cornhuskers in front 69-67 with 1:44 to play, after Malik Hall missed a 3-point shot on the other end, Rienk Mast scored in the paint before Williams hit two free throws with 39 seconds left to make it 73-67. Hall made 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and led Michigan State with 22 points. Tyson Walker scored 17 points, A.J. Hoggard 12 and Jaden Akins 10. The Spartans have lost three of their last four.

