Juventus wins derby; Cremonese ends long winless streak

ROME (AP) — Juventus still could qualify for European competition despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. The Bianconeri came back to beat Torino 4-2 in a derby and moved up to seventh place. Juventus is six points behind Atalanta and Serie A’s Conference League spot. After nearly three decades and 6½ months of agony this season Cremonese has finally won a match in Serie A again. The promoted club beat Roma 2-1 with a late penalty from Daniel Ciofani after Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent earlier in the match.

