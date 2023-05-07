Juventus win marred by discriminatory chants about Vlahović

MILAN (AP) — Dušan Vlahović responded to opposition fans’ discriminatory chants with a late goal to help Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 and move into second spot in Serie A. The match was halted briefly late on because of the chanting against Vlahović. The Serbian replied by netting in stoppage time to seal the result after 19-year-old Iling-Junior opened the scoring early in the second half with his first senior goal on his first start for Juventus. Atalanta remains five points below fourth-place Inter Milan and the final Champions League qualifying spot. Newly crowned Serie A champion Napoli celebrated securing its first league title in 33 years with a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina in a party atmosphere at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

