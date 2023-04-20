Juventus up to 3rd after 15-point penalty suspended

ROME (AP) — Juventus has had a 15-point penalty suspended and has moved up to third in Serie A right in the mix for a spot in next season’s Champions League. The case has now been referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court and Juventus has been handed back the points pending the new trial. Juventus has moved two points behind second-place Lazio and three ahead of fourth-place Roma in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places. Juventus was hit with the massive penalty in January for false accounting. It has denied wrongdoing and appealed to Italy’s highest sports court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.