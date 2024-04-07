Juventus snaps 4-match winless run in Serie A by beating Fiorentina. Bologna blows last-gasp chance

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has snapped a four-match winless run in the league to beat Fiorentina 1-0 and consolidate third spot in Serie A. Defender Federico Gatti scored in the 21st minute. Juventus also had three goals ruled out for offside in the first half. Juventus moved four points above fourth-place Bologna which missed an easy chance right at the end of a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Frosinone. Fiorentina is seven points below sixth-place Atalanta after Gian Piero Gasperini’s side surprisingly lost 2-1 at Cagliari. Napoli won 4-2 at Monza.

