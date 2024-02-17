Juventus’ Serie A title hopes fading after draw. Napoli winless in 5 matches with Barca next

ROME (AP) — Juventus has twice needed to come back from a goal down at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona to draw 2-2 in Serie A. That extended Juve’s winless streak in the league to four matches. Second-placed Juventus trails Inter Milan by nine points. Defending champion Napoli needed a late equalizer from Cyril Ngonge against Genoa to rescue a 1-1 draw at home ahead of a Champions League match against Barcelona. The draw ends a two-match losing streak for Napoli but the Partenopei have extended their winless streak to five matches across all competitions.

