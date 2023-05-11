Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semis

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Juventus' Filip Kostic, left, and Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos battle for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Juventus and Sevilla at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday May 11, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]

Federico Gatti scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Juventus against six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the opening goal for Sevilla. Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal on a goal from Edoardo Bove. In the Europa Conference League, West Ham rallied to beat Alkmaar 2-1 at London Stadium while Basel came back to stun Fiorentina 2-1 in Florence.

