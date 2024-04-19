Juventus rescues late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Juventus has scored in the 87th minute to rescue a point at Cagliari in a 2-2 draw in Serie A. The home side converted two first-half penalties but a free kick from Dušan Vlahović and an own goal by Alberto Dossena gave third-placed Juventus a share of the points. Lazio has moved closer to a place in next year’s Champions League after winning 1-0 at Genoa. Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto got the only goal midway through the second half. The win moves the capital club into sixth spot. UEFA says at least five Italian teams will make it into next year’s expanded Champions League.

