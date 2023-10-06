Juventus reports losses of 123.7 million euros for last season as financial struggles continue

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has reported losses of 123.7 million euros for last season. That’s about half of the record loss of 239.3 million euros reported a year ago. The Turin club’s finances are the focus of a legal case brought by Turin prosecutors over alleged false accounting. The inquiry led to Juventus being excluded by UEFA from the third-tier Europa Conference League for this season. The club said its financial losses were “partly influenced by the negative effects on revenues and costs related to the outcomes of Italian and international sports proceedings.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.