Juventus remains unbeaten following a 0-0 draw with visiting Roma in Serie A

ROME (AP) — For Thiago Motta’s Juventus it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. For Daniele De Rossi’s Roma it was a step in the right direction after a difficult start to the season. Juventus was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Sunday with neither team producing many chances on goal. Juventus moved level on seven points with defending champion Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese. Winless Roma has two points. Udinese beat promoted Como 1-0 with a first-half volley from Brenner. Robin Gosens scored a late equalizer on debut as Fiorentina came back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw with Alessandro Nesta’s Monza.

