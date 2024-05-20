Juventus rallies from 3-0 down to draw with Bologna in first match without Allegri

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Juventus has come from 3-0 down and drawn with Bologna 3-3 in Serie A in its first match since manager Massimiliano Allegri was fired. Allegri was sacked last week after berating the referees while winning the Italian Cup final. Bologna is third and Juventus is fourth on goal difference. They have already qualified for the Champions League next season but played like they hadn’t. Bologna had in its grasp at 3-0 a first home win over Juve in 26 years. But Juventus launched a comeback with 14 minutes to go in regulation time. Verona has guaranteed itself another year in Serie A after beating Salernitana 2-1. The win lifts it four points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.