Juventus poor run continues in 0-0 draw at Torino in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — Juventus’ mixed form has continued after it was held to 0-0 at Torino in a Serie A derby. Dušan Vlahović hit the post in one of Juve’s few clearcut chances. Juventus has won only one of its past six league matches and slipped to third in Serie A. Fourth-placed Bologna can close the gap to two points with a win at Monza later. Substitute Santiago Pierotti had an immediate impact as he helped Lecce snatch a 1-0 win over Empoli in a crucial relegation battle. Pierotti had been on the field for only seconds when he set up Nicola Sansone’s last-minute winner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.