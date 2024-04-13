Juventus poor run continues in 0-0 draw at Torino in Serie A derby. Fourth-place Bologna also draws

MILAN (AP) — Juventus’ mixed form has continued after it was held to 0-0 at Torino in a Serie A derby. Dušan Vlahović hit the post in one of Juve’s few clearcut chances. Juventus has won only one of its past six league matches and slipped to third in Serie A. It remains four points above fourth-placed Bologna after Thiago Motta’s side was held to a 0-0 draw at home to Monza. Substitute Santiago Pierotti had an immediate impact as he helped Lecce snatch a 1-0 win over Empoli in a crucial relegation battle. Pierotti had been on the field for only seconds when he set up Nicola Sansone’s last-minute winner.

