Juventus plans to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil

By The Associated Press
FILE- In this file photo dated March 15, 2016, Andrea Agnelli, then president of Juventus, arrives at the Allianz Arena stadium. Juventus will be fined 718,000 euros (nearly $800,000) but will agree not to make any appeals as part of a plea bargain with the Italian soccer federation on Tuesday after the club and seven former team directors were charged with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. The only former team director who did not agree to the plea bargain was ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, who will be judged on June 15. Prosecutors in Turin have also charged Juventus, Agnelli and 11 others with false communications by a company listed publicly on the Milan stock exchange, obstructing watchdog agencies, false billing and market manipulation. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says it plans to leave the Super League project still being pursued by Real Madrid and Barcelona. The the also club denied Tuesday it had been threatened with a European ban by UEFA. The three storied clubs await a European Court of Justice ruling in Luxembourg into their legal challenge against UEFA. Juventus now says it is starting talks with the two Spanish clubs about leaving the Super League project. It has been a tough season for Juventus. The team won no trophies and was deducted 10 points in Serie A for false accounting. It faces further UEFA punishment for that as well.

