Juventus overcomes early deficit to rout Salernitana 6-1 and reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus overcame an early error and came back from a goal down to rout last-placed Serie A club Salernitana 6-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. The Bianconeri will face Frosinone next week. An errant pass from Juventus defender Federico Gatti led to a goal for Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi 59 seconds in. The Bianconeri then struck back with scores from Fabio Miretti, Andrea Cambiaso, Daniele Rugani, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah plus an own goal from Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn. Frosinone eliminated Serie A champion Napoli 4-0 last month.

