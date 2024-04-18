Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than $10 million in salary dispute

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute. The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. The 9.8 million euros that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages. Juventus says it is “reviewing the decision” and “reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.” Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018 to 2021 and helped the club to two Serie A titles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.