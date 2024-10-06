Juventus not enthusiastic on welcoming back Paul Pogba after doping ban reduced

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus does not seem overly enthusiastic about welcoming Paul Pogba back. Pogba had his four-year ban for doping reduced to 18 months on Friday after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning the France World Cup winner will be free to resume his career in March 2025. Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August last year. Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says “We’re waiting for the sentence documents, then we’ll make a decision. He was a great player but he’s been out of action for a long time.”

