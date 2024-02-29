Juventus midfielder Pogba banned 4 years for doping. Verdict is ‘incorrect,’ he says

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years by Italy’s anti-doping court after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone. Pogba’s positive test was announced in September following an exam the previous month. Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy’s anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country’s anti-doping court. A person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the verdict to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sentence was not made public due to Italy’s privacy laws. Pogba says the ruling is ‘incorrect’ and that he will appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. The France international turns 31 next month.

