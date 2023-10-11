Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli investigated by Turin and soccer authorities for betting case

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A lawyer for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli has acknowledged that the player is being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for betting online via unauthorized websites. Lawyer Armando Simbari tells the LaPresse news agency that Fagioli himself alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and the 22-year-old is “cooperating with both judicial and sports authorities with the utmost transparency.” Simbari adds that Fagioli “does not have a relevant role” in the investigation and “he actually he wants to contribute to the inquiry.” Fagioli faces a multi-year ban.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.