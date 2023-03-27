Juventus lawyers appear in court for false accounting trial

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus’ lawyers have appeared before a judge to face the first in a series of court dates following accusations of false accounting by the 36-time Italian champions. The judge for a preliminary hearing in a Turin court postponed the procedure until May 10 for administrative reasons. Juventus, former club president Andrea Agnelli and 11 others face charges of false communications by a company listed on the Milan stock exchange, obstructing watchdog agencies, false billing and market manipulation. Juventus’ entire board of directors resigned in November after news emerged of the investigation by Turin prosecutors. The club was then hit with a 15-point penalty in Serie A.

