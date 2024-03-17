Juventus jeered off field as miserable run continues with 0-0 draw. Inter hosts Napoli later

MILAN (AP) — Juventus was booed off the field as its miserable run continued with a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa in Serie A. Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović was sent off in stoppage time. Juventus has won just one of its past eight matches to slip 16 points behind runaway league leader Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against defending champion Napoli later. Second-placed AC Milan visits relegation-threatened Hellas Verona and will be looking to put a difficult week behind it. Milan’s offices were raided by police on Tuesday as part of an investigation by Italian prosecutors into the sale of the seven-time European champion.

