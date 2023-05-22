Juventus hit by 10-point penalty for false accounting, drops out of Champions League spots

ROME (AP) — Juventus has been hit with a fresh 10-point penalty and is at risk of not qualifying for next year’s Champions League. The latest punishment for false accounting sees Juventus fall from second spot in Serie A to seventh. It leaves the Bianconeri five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Juventus was handed a 15-point penalty in January while several members of its former board were also given bans from soccer activities. The points deduction was suspended last month on an appeal to the country’s highest sports court and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new trial.

