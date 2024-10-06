Juventus held by Cagliari in front of watching Paul Pogba

MILAN (AP) — It was another chaotic day for Juventus as a late Razvan Marin penalty saw visitors Cagliari rescue a 1-1 draw in Serie A. That was the first goal Juventus had conceded in the league this season. To add insult to injury, Juventus winger Francisco Conceição was sent off moments later following a second yellow card. Juventus had taken the lead in the first half through a Dusan Vlahovic penalty. Juventus remains one of two unbeaten sides in Serie A. The other, Empoli, plays at in-form Lazio later. Roma and AC Milan visit Monza and Fiorentina, respectively.

