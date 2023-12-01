Juventus goes top after scoring late to beat Monza 2-1 in dramatic Italian league encounter

ROME (AP) — Juventus has scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to beat Monza 2-1 and go to the top of the Italian league. The Turin side led for most of the game only to see Monza equalize in stoppage time. However the scorer of Juventus’ opening goal Adrien Rabiot laid on Federico Gatti three minutes later to give Juventus all three points. Juventus leapfrogs Inter Milan to go top of Serie A. Monza remains in 10th spot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.