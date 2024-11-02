Juventus gets back to winning ways with a lot of help from the post

MILAN (AP) — Juventus got back to winning ways but it needed a lot of help from the post. The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Udinese following an own-goal from home goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Nicolò Savona’s strike, with the ball bouncing off the right post immediately before both goals. It was only Juve’s second win in six matches in all competitions and lifted it up to third, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. AC Milan visits Monza later Saturday. Bologna welcomed back club captain Lewis Ferguson 203 days after his anterior cruciate ligament injury and the midfielder helped the team beat Lecce 1-0.

