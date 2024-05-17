Juventus fires coach Massimiliano Allegri for his outburst toward the refs in the Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus fired coach Massimiliano Allegri on Friday for his ugly outburst toward the referees in the Italian Cup final.

Juventus has two games left in Serie A but Allegri was due to miss them following a two-game suspension for his Cup final behavior on Wednesday.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0.

Juventus said in a statement that Allegri’s behavior was not in line with its “values.”

“The firing follows certain behaviors during and after the Italian Cup final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus, and the behavior that those who represent it should have,” the statement said.

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri leaves the pitch after getting a red card during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia

Aside from the suspension, he was also fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) by the Serie A league judge. Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees, the judge reported.

Allegri was also reportedly aggressive toward journalists after the match.

Away from the Italian Cup, Juventus has had a disappointing season. It has fallen to fourth place in Serie A and was banned from European competition due to a false accounting case.

Allegri was in his second stint at Juventus, having rejoined the club in July 2021. He was more successful in his first term at the Bianconeri, winning five straight Serie A titles from 2015-19. His only trophy since returning was the Italian Cup won this week, which has become his final match with the team.

Juventus did not immediately announce a replacement for Allegri. There has been speculation that the club wants to hire Thiago Motta from Bologna for next season, which may have led to a rift between Allegri and the club.

