Juventus falls to first defeat of season as 3 glaring errors contribute to 4-2 loss at Sassuolo

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Juventus fell to its first loss of the season after three glaring errors contributed to a 4-2 defeat at struggling Sassuolo in Serie A, including a bizarre late own goal. Bianconeri goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny first gifted the home side the lead when he failed to make a routine save on a shot from Armand Laurienté in the 13th minute. Another mistake from Szczęsny gave Sassuolo a 3-2 lead in the 82nd and Juventus then added a comical own goal in injury time. Rafael Leão appears back to his best and the AC Milan forward helped the Rossoneri bounce back from a disappointing week with a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona. Lazio hosts Monza later.

