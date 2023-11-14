Juventus extends Fagioli’s contract until 2028 despite midfielder’s ban for betting violations

By The Associated Press
FILE - Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus celebrates during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday May 14, 2023. Juventus has extended Nicolò Fagioli’s contract until the end of June 2028. The announcement comes less than a month after the young midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has extended Nicolò Fagioli’s contract until the end of June 2028. The announcement comes less than a month after the young midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations. Fagioli’s contract was set to expire in 2026. The 22-year-old Fagioli is considered one of Italy’s top young midfielders and has spent almost his entire career at Juventus after joining the youth setup in 2015. Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the federation last month that also stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction.

