Juventus extends Fagioli’s contract until 2028 despite midfielder’s ban for betting violations

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has extended Nicolò Fagioli’s contract until the end of June 2028. The announcement comes less than a month after the young midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations. Fagioli’s contract was set to expire in 2026. The 22-year-old Fagioli is considered one of Italy’s top young midfielders and has spent almost his entire career at Juventus after joining the youth setup in 2015. Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the federation last month that also stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.