Juventus expresses ‘full support’ for Nicolò Fagioli after midfielder banned for betting

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has expressed its “full support” for Nicolò Fagioli after the midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations. Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the federation that stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction. The 22-year-old Fagioli has already been seeing a therapist for his problem and alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and cooperated with authorities to mitigate his punishment. The federation announced that Fagioli’s ban began Thursday so he could return for Juventus’ final two Serie A matches of the season in May.

