Juventus edges Fiorentina 1-0 to close in on European spot

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has won 1-0 at fierce rival Fiorentina to inch closer to the final European qualifying spot in Serie A. Adrien Rabiot netted the only goal of the match in the first half and both sides had a goal ruled out for offside. Juventus moved to within one point of seventh-place Torino and the Europa Conference League qualifying berth. Fiorentina was five points further back. Runaway leader Napoli will be out for revenge against Cremonese later Sunday when top meets bottom in the Italian league.

