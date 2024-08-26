Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win and Fabregas-coached Como gets first Serie A point in 2 decades

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Juventus became the only Serie A team to win both of its opening two matches of the season after Dušan Vlahovic scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Verona. Right-back Nicolo Savona also scored on his full debut as Juventus earned a second straight 3-0 win. Como earned its first Serie A point in more than two decades when Cesc Fabregas’ team came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Cagliari. Fabregas, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, helped guide Como back into the top flight last season after a 21-year absence, but the Lombardy-based club lost it opener to Juventus.

