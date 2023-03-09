Juventus drops Pogba for match, cites ‘disciplinary reasons’

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says Paul Pogba has been dropped for Thursday’s match against Freiburg in the Europa League due to “disciplinary reasons.” The Italian club did not elaborate in its statement to The Associated Press amid reports the midfielder arrived late for a team retreat Wednesday night. The 29-year-old Pogba has only just returned to action making two appearances for Juventus following a long injury layoff. The France international rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in July but injured his knee days later. Pogba will have to watch from the stands against the German club in the round of 16.

