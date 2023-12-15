Juventus draws at Genoa and misses chance to return to top of Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has missed a chance to return to the top of Serie A after it drew with Genoa 1-1. The Turin club took the lead with a penalty kick from Federico Chiesa after 28 minutes. Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson equalized three minutes into the second half for the home side. Juventus started the day two points behind leader Inter Milan and although the gap was halved, Inter can extend its lead on Sunday when it plays Lazio. Genoa remains 14th place.

