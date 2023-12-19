Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri fined $11,000 for disrespecting referee in his locker room

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has been fined $11,000 for disrespecting the referee and his assistants in their locker room after the Italian league match at Genoa. Allegri was given the fine by Italy’s sports judge. The 56-year-old Allegri was made at refereeing decisions during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday and went to the officials’ dressing room to protest “at first with a calm tone” and then “in a disrespectful way.” The judge’s statement says the incident only ended when the referee asked Allegri to leave. Juventus is second in Serie A.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.