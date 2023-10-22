Juventus boosts title credentials with 1-0 win over 10-man Milan. Mourinho sees red in Roma win

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has boosted its title credentials with a 1-0 win at 10-man AC Milan. Former Milan forward Manuel Locatelli scored the only goal of the Serie A game in the 63rd minute after Rossoneri defender Malick Thiaw was sent off shortly before halftime. Juventus has consolidated third place and cut the gap to one point to Milan and two points to league leader Inter Milan. Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the final minute as Roma snatched a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Monza. Monza defender Danilo D’Ambrosio was sent off four minutes from halftime. Roma coach Jose Mourinho was also shown a red card and will not be on the bench for next weekend’s match at former club Inter.

