Juventus beats Roma to close on Serie A leader Inter. Pulisic helps Milan win

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has ended a troubled year on a positive note after beating Roma 1-0 to close in on Serie A leader Inter Milan. Adrien Rabiot scored. Juventus moved to within two points of Inter. AC Milan also ended the year with a victory after edging Sassuolo 1-0 with a goal from United States international Christian Pulisic. Bologna fell to a surprise 3-0 loss at relegation-threatened Udinese and missed the chance to move back into the Champions League spots. Cagliari drew against Empoli 0-0. Hellas Verona lost at home to fellow struggler Salernitana 1-0 and Atalanta beat Lecce 1-0.

