Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer’s first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio. That sets up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year’s final. Juventus was deducted 15 points in the league earlier this season and came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Monza. But it has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times. The other semifinal pits Fiorentina against Cremonese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.