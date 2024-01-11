Juventus beats Frosinone 4-0 with Milik hat trick to reach Italian Cup semifinal vs. Lazio

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat trick and Juventus beat visiting Frosinone 4-0 to advance into a matchup with Lazio in the Italian Cup semifinals. Massimiliano Allegri marked his 400th match as Juventus coach. He becomes only the third manager to achieve that milestone with the club after Giovanni Trapattoni (596) and Marcello Lippi (405). Milik put Juventus ahead with a penalty 10 minutes in following a foul on Fabio Miretti. Then he completed a counterattack after exchanging passes with Weston McKennie. His third was a tap in and then Kenan Yildiz added the fourth. Lazio beat city rival Roma in a derby. The other semifinal features Atalanta against Fiorentina.

