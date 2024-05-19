Juventus appoints Montero as interim coach for final 2 matches after Allegri fired

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus Under-19 coach Paolo Montero will take charge of the senior team for the final two matches of the season after Massimiliano Allegri was fired last week. The 52-year-old Montero has never coached a Serie A team and will take charge of his first training session on Sunday before the team plays at Bologna the following day. Juventus ends the season at home to Monza next weekend. Montero played nearly 300 matches for Juventus between 1996 and 2005 and has coached the Under-19 team for the past two years. Allegri was fired on Friday for his ugly outburst toward the referees in last week’s Italian Cup final.

