Juventus appoints Montero as interim coach for final 2 matches after Allegri fired

By The Associated Press
FILE - Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri throws away his tie in anger as he leaves the pitch after getting a red card during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Juventus fired coach Massimiliano Allegri on Friday, May 17, 2024 for his ugly outburst toward the referees in the Italian Cup final. Juventus has two games left in Serie A but Allegri was due to miss them following a two-game suspension for his Cup final behavior on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus Under-19 coach Paolo Montero will take charge of the senior team for the final two matches of the season after Massimiliano Allegri was fired last week. The 52-year-old Montero has never coached a Serie A team and will take charge of his first training session on Sunday before the team plays at Bologna the following day. Juventus ends the season at home to Monza next weekend. Montero played nearly 300 matches for Juventus between 1996 and 2005 and has coached the Under-19 team for the past two years. Allegri was fired on Friday for his ugly outburst toward the referees in last week’s Italian Cup final.

