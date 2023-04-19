Juventus appeal verdict on 15-point penalty set for Thursday

ROME (AP) — Juventus and the rest of Serie A will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest for the verdict of the Bianconeri’s appeal against a 15-point penalty for false accounting. Italy’s highest sports court has adjourned without announcing a decision after a three-hour hearing. It seems increasingly likely Juventus will be given the points back pending another trial. That would lift Juventus from seventh to third in Serie A and right in the mix for a spot in next season’s Champions League. Prosecutors have asked for the matter to be sent to a different court for a new trial. Juventus wants the case thrown out completely.

