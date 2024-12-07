Juventus and Bologna draw and coach Motta is sent off while facing his former club

ROME (AP) — Juventus has needed a late equalizer from 20-year-old Samuel Mbangula to finish 2-2 at home with Bologna in Serie A. Coach Thiago Motta was sent off for protests while facing his former club on Saturday. Mbangula curled in a shot from beyond the area in stoppage time. Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega put Bologna 2-0 ahead. Teun Koopmeiners pulled one back for Juventus. Juventus remains sixth while Bologna moved level on points with seventh-placed AC Milan. Roma earned its first win under Claudio Ranieri with a 4-1 victory over Lecce. Genoa and Torino drew 0-0.

