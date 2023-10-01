Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0 in Serie A. Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Atalanta have fallen further behind the Serie A leaders after they could only draw 0-0. Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo. Juventus remains fourth. It is four points below AC Milan and Inter Milan and a point ahead of Atalanta. Troubled Roma beat Frosinone 2-0 for only its second league win of the season. Romelu Lukaku scored again and Paulo Dybala set up both goals. Riccardo Orsolini scored a hat trick to fire Bologna to a 3-0 win over hapless Empoli. Udinese drew 2-2 against Genoa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.