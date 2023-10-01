Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0 in Serie A. Crisis-hit Roma plays Frosinone

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Atalanta have fallen further behind the leaders after they could only draw 0-0 in Serie A. Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo. Juventus remains fourth. It is four points below AC Milan and Inter Milan and a point ahead of Atalanta. Troubled Roma plays Frosinone later Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s team has won just one of its six league matches and lost 4-1 at promoted Genoa midweek. Riccardo Orsolini scored a hat trick to fire Bologna to a 3-0 win over hapless Empoli. Udinese drew 2-2 against Genoa.

