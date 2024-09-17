Juventus and Aston Villa produce convincing wins in Champions League returns

ROME (AP) — Juventus missed one season. Aston Villa hadn’t competed in 41 years. Both sides hardly missed a beat in their Champions League returns in the debut of the competition’s new format. The 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz broke Alessandro Del Piero’s record and became Juventus’ youngest scorer in Europe’s top club competition during a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. Villa won 3-0 at Young Boys while mourning the death a day earlier of 1982 European Cup winner Gary Shaw. During the league phase all 36 teams will be ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January. Villa and Juventus moved immediately to the top with three points each.

