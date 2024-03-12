Juventus advances to 2025 Club World Cup from Italy after Napoli eliminated from Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — Juventus is banned from UEFA competitions this season for breaking financial rules yet still qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup on Tuesday when Napoli went out of the Champions League. Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 to seal a 4-2 win on aggregate score. That ensured Juventus advanced to the Club World Cup through a European ranking system for the revamped FIFA event. The United States will host the 32-team tournament. Europe has 12 entries awarded to Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 plus high-ranked teams from those editions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.