Juventus 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz breaks a record with the 1st goal of revamped Champions League

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz has scored the first goal of the revamped Champions League. And what a goal it was. Yildiz dribbled into the left side of the box and curled in a long shot off the far top corner of the goal frame to become Juventus’ youngest scorer in Europe’s top club competition. At 19 years and 136 days, Yildiz broke the club record that Alessandro Del Piero established when he scored at 20 years and 308 days against Borussia Dortmund in September 1995. It was fitting that the Turkey winger was wearing the same No. 10 that Del Piero wore for Juventus. Juventus was playing PSV Eindhoven.

