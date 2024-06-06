Justyn-Henry Malloy’s first hit in the big leagues is a homer to break up a perfect game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers callup Justyn-Henry Malloy homered for his first major league hit, breaking up Texas Rangers starter José Ureña’s perfect game in the sixth inning on Wednesday night. Ureña retired the first 15 batters before Malloy led off by hitting a 95-mph sinker 413 feet to left field on a 3-1 pitch while his parents cheered in the stands. Malloy was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

