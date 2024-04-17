Justin Verlander to make season debut for Astros on Friday night at Washington

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will make his season debut Friday night at the Washington Nationals. Houston manager Joe Espada made the announcement Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. He made two rehabilitation starts, the first for Triple-A Sugar Land on April 7 before Saturday’s start for Double-A Corpus Christi. Espada wouldn’t say how many pitches the 41-year-old would be limited to but said they’ll keep an eye on his workload.

