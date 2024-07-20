Justin Verlander set to throw another bullpen as he works his way back from neck injury for Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston righty Justin Verlander is expected to throw another bullpen session as the three-time Cy Young winner tries to work his way back from neck discomfort that landed him on the injured list a month ago. Houston manager Joe Espada said Verlander and Luis Garcia are expected to throw Saturday before the second game of the Astros’ series in Seattle. The 41-year-old Verlander has been out since June 9 and is expected to throw around 25 pitches. Espada said the hope is that Verlander will be able to increase the intensity during this session. Espada also said outfielder Kyle Tucker continues to make progress in his recovery from a right shin contusion.

