Justin Verlander says he’s behind schedule after offseason shoulder issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he is “a little bit behind schedule” due to offseason shoulder inflammation that could prevent him from being ready to pitch on opening day. Verlander, who turns 41 next Tuesday, called the injury “a little hiccup’’ on Wednesday but added he will be “really cautious on how I’m building up.’’ The three-time Cy Young Award winner spoke on the first official day for pitchers and catchers at Astros camp.

